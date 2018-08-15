PROTESTORS have gathered to make their feelings known over a controversial plan to extend a quarry in Caerphilly county borough.

The Bryn Group have applied for permission to continue relocating an earth bund at their sandstone quarry near Gelligaer.

The matter is set to be considered at the council's headquarters at Penallta House this evening, with councillors recommending it be approved.

But campaigners have voiced their concens over the scheme with shouts of “clear air for everyone” over frustration dust caused by work at Bryn quarry is affecting their livelihood.

Shouts of “clear air for everyone” as protestors descend on Penallta House. I’ve spoken to residents who say dust caused by work at Bryn quarry is affecting their livelihood. pic.twitter.com/MKCfgLcwDR — Niall Griffiths (@niallgriffiths) August 15, 2018

The protest also features a marching jazz band, with children holding picketing signs.

The march has started, with protestors following behind a local jazz band pic.twitter.com/xusPwUszRG — Niall Griffiths (@niallgriffiths) August 15, 2018

A petition signed by 69 people has also been submitted over the plans.

Othe issues raised include increased noise, and smells emanating from the site.