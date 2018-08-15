AROUND 3,000 people have signed up to be bone marrow donors after a family's desperate plea to find a match for their six-year-old with a rare blood disease.

Marley Nicholls was diagnosed aplastic anaemia after weeks of tests due to feeling unwell and having a high temperature.

Aplastic anaemia stops the body from producing enough blood cells and doctors fear that without a bone marrow transplant the disease will prove fatal for Marley.

The family shared on the Facebook page Marrow for Marley: “We’ve just had some news from Anthony Nolan and they have had a MASSIVE 3,000 people sign up since we have started #MarrowForMarley.

“This is absolutely fantastic the support so far have been amazing so thank you to every who has liked,shared and ordered a a swab. Let’s keep spreading the word. Thanks everyone.”

Anthony Nolan is a national charity that works in stem cell transplantation and works with families to offer support while they try to find a bone marrow match.

Parents Shaney and Joe heartbroken when when George, Marley's four-year-old brother and best chance of donor, was not a match.

The charity say about 30% of people in need can find a suitable donor in their family. But the other 70% rely on a stranger to save their lives.

Parents, friends, strangers and Anthony Nolan are encouraging everyone between 17 and 31 years old to sign up and become a bone marrow donor.

Anyone older than 31 can sign up to be donors with different charities, like DKMS

The family said: “Please please join a bone marrow register because the more people the more hope.

“He absolutely loves life and is so happy, please help us give him a future he deserves.”

Anthony Nolan shared on social media: “PLEASE SHARE: Marley, 6, desperately needs a bone marrow transplant after his diagnosis with rare blood disorder, aplastic anaemia.

“Can you help spread the word? #MarrowforMarley.”

There is an event at The Beaufort Centre in St Julians on Sunday, August 19, between 11am and 4pm to register as a bone marrow donor and have a your mouth swabbed.

