A GWENT singer won a prestigious award at on Saturday which means he will now perform on the international stage.

Andrew Jenkins from Newport competed and won the baritone / bass solo for 25 and over competition on Friday at the National Eisteddfod in Cardiff.

On Saturday, the Risca Male Voice Choir member beat winners of other solo competitions to win the blue ribbon prize - the David Ellis Memorial prize.

He has competed in a number of competitions, including the baritone competition in the 2004 Newport Eisteddfod which was his first ever competition. From there he began competing regularly with the hope of winning the blue ribbon.

Mr Jenkins has been in choirs for more than 40 years and he had training from Martin Hodson MBE for a number of years and recently Jeanette Masocchi.

"The prize is a culmination of his and my hard work."Walking out onto that stage when the auditorium full and the lighting, it was just awesome."

He sang the Welsh song O Fab y Dyn and the aria from the opera I Puritani to take the prize.

He says he will no longer compete in competitions but as part of the prize he will travel to Australia on St David's Day 2019 to sing at the Melbourne Welsh Church.

He added: "Singing gives me a great sense of achievement and enjoyment. You have to enjoy it to spend all the time learning the songs."