YOUTH workers from Caerphilly County Borough Council have won an award in recognition of their work with young people in communities with high levels of anti-social behaviour.

Two of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Youth Service projects were shortlisted at the Welsh Government’s Youth Work Excellence Awards 2018.

The Youth Service’s Targeted Outreach team was successful in the ‘Making Difference’ category,

the highest accolade in Wales for youth work that has the most positive impact on the lives of young people.

The award was presented to the team’s full-time member of staff, Rachel Wright, and was voted for by a group of young judges drawn from across the country.

Cllr Phillipa Marsden, Cabinet Member for Education and Achievement said: “It was great to be attendance to witness first-hand the recognition to all our youth workers up and down the country with input from the minister Eluned Morgan.

“Watching the videos for our two nominations was incredibly powerful and our teams are a credit to the authority.

“I would like to congratulate the Youth Service on their success at the Youth Work Excellence Awards 2018. This award is well deserved and I’m pleased to see their hard work being recognised as one of the best youth initiatives in Wales”