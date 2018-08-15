A POP-UP café raising awareness about the menopause takes place this weekend.

The Menopause Café will be on Saturday, between 11am and 12.30pm at Barnabas Arts House, Pillgwenlly. This follows on from the success of the first one in Wales, which was hosted last month.

The café will give women the opportunity to discuss the issue - which usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 - in a relaxed environment, raising awareness and making friends.

This unique event was inspired by Rachel Weiss, who introduced the concept of menopause cafés last year in Scotland, and organised by Philomena Jordan-Partrikios, who runs the gallery's wellness clinic.

Ms Jordan-Partrikios explained: “I was developing a workshop around the menopause, because it’s important to look at how women may face difficulties with it, especially at work, as not all employers understand.

"Whilst designing this workshop I came across the concept of a menopause café. I thought it was a really nice idea and decided it would be great for the women of Newport to have the opportunity to come, share, and learn from each other.”

Eight women attended Wales' first menopause café on July 14, which was also held at Barnabas Arts House.

Gallery owner, Janet Martin, said: "Wales' first menopause café was well attended, with people showing an awful lot of interest in our next one.

"The menopause café is a response to the need for women to be able to explore the issues around the menopause in a safe, pleasant environment. Women can share stories, tips, and experiences over a hot drink and piece of cake, hopefully leaving them feeling less isolated.

“It doesn’t cost anything and don’t have to join anything. Just come along, have a look around and make some new friends."

Barnabas Arts House is on New Ruperra Street in Pillgwenlly, and is currently running Philip Muirden's 100 Images Exhibition until September 1.