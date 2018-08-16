A COMMUNITY-run project that has gone from strength to strength since reclaiming a centre and its grounds from the council has been awarded a grant from Asda.

Trevethin Activity Barn, run by the Trevethin Matters community group, has been awarded £1,000 from Cwmbran Asda.

Cllr Shepphard said: “I’m over the moon to say we were granted it on Monday. This will get the vandalised polytunnel repaired, an outside tap installed and some equipment. We currently cut all the grass and do the maintenance ourselves so it’ll be very useful.”

The Torfaen Council-owned building was signed over to the group of residents last November, who aim to change the area for the benefit of the whole community.

Funding received from the council is used for the upkeep of the building as well as free events and activities for everyone to enjoy but most of the work is done through volunteers.

Cllr Shepphard said: “We have painted and decorated the inside of the building, cut back and cleared many overgrown areas in the grounds and keep the place looking clean and tidy.

“Trevethin hasn’t had a good reputation and is high on the list of deprivation, employment etc.

“But this small group has made fantastic changes to some people’s lives and I’m sure it will continue for many years, so one year on and Trevethin really does matter.

“The volunteers that we have are fantastic and give 100 per cent.

“They are from all walks of life and some have had major mental health issues and depression, but this opportunity has been a lifeline to them and has given them the boost they needed to help them get well again and this is what I get the most satisfaction from.

“Most people don’t know that we’re here and it’s a real shame. There’s so much going on and we just want to help change peoples lives.”

On Christmas Eve, volunteers delivered survival bags out to the homeless with deodorant wet wipes, shower gel, socks and underwear in, and took flowers to the elderly, leaving them doorsteps.

“They all thought they had secret admirers,” Cllr Shepphard said.

Volunteers have also hosted a summer fair, open mic nights, and singing competitions.

“It has been rewarding but very hard on times, stressful trying to get the money in place to make things happen but it is a success,” she added.

“The one thing I am most proud of is the allotment and the effort from the volunteers that have made this work. This had been vandalised and had been a dumping ground for many years from the previous users.

“We made it a challenge to get this place back to a growing tranquil space so the community could enjoy fresh produce and have a chance to learn to grow their own produce which they could replicate in their own gardens.”

To encourage community cohesion, there is also a prize bingo and coffee evening on Mondays, which around 20 to 30 residents regularly attend, and various other activities through the week.

To find out more or to get involved, visit the Trevethin Activity Barn @ Cold Barn Farm page on Facebook.