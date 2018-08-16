THE owner of a group of 33 horses and three goats has been told he has a further two weeks to get the animals off Coal Authority land.

The Argus previously reported that the animals, who graze two fields above Blaina, were facing an uncertain future after bailiffs placed notices on the land.

Their owner, Edward Bath, was told he needed to remove them by yesterday, or bailiffs would use their powers under the Animals Act to detain them and have them “lawfully disposed of”.

But now, the authority has handed him a reprieve and granted a two week extension, meaning the owner had until August 29 to find the animals a new home.

A Coal Authority spokesman said: “We continue to work with the occupiers of the site and have offered a two-week extension of time so that alternative land may be found for their animals.”

Speaking to the Argus, Mr Bath claims to have had a year-on-year contractual agreement with the Coal Authority for more than 20 years.

But he also said the contract had run out at the end of last year, and that he was in the process of finding another home for them.

The Coal Authority refused to comment on thee nature of any previous arrangements with Mr Bath.