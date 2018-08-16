COLEG Gwent students and staff have every reason to celebrate today, with yet another year of excellent A Level results. The college’s pass rate was a superb 98.1%, which is above the Wales and UK national comparator for the third year running.

Across Coleg Gwent 412 students sat more than 1,000 A Level examinations between them and 75% of these achieved A*-C grades. The college is also celebrating a 100% pass rate in 32 A level subjects including Physics, Psychology and Computing.

The College opened its doors to students at the Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone (BGLZ) and the Crosskeys campus from 8am for pupils to collect their results. A number of students will progress on to university, employment or taking time out before further education.

Principal Guy Lacey said: “We are extremely pleased with these achievements, which reflect the dedication and hard work of the students and staff here at the college. Coleg Gwent is one of Wales’ top performing colleges and these results are a testament to the standard of education students can expect when they study with us.

“We send our heartfelt congratulations to all of our A Level students and we wish them every success for the future,” he added.