Chepstow School students are celebrating exceptional A-level results again this year as 98 percent of students achieved at least two A-Levels.

Students exceeded the Welsh average for receiving an A or A* grade, with 32 percent of students receiving these top grades, compared to 26.3 percent across Wales.

Tony Price, head of sixth form, said: “We are so immensely proud of our students and their achievements today. Today’s results are a culmination of the collective hard work of students, parents/carers and teachers over the last two years.

“All our students will go on to new adventures, challenges and successes in their chosen universities, colleges, apprenticeships and the world of work. These fabulous young people have demonstrated determination and resilience whilst at the same time contributing daily to the energy and ethos of Chepstow School. We wish them every success in the future.”

Particularly noteworthy achievements include Catrin Williams, who will be reading Human Sciences at Magdalene College, Oxford University having achieved 2 A* grades and an A grade.

Megan Stewart achieved 3 A*grades and an A grade and will be studying Economics & International Law at Exeter University.

Robbie Scudamore achieved 2 A*grades and 2 A grades and will be studying Mathematics & Music at Royal Holloway University of London.

Jess Sariak achieved 4 BTEC Distinction star grades (A* equivalent) and 1 A and is set to study Events Management at Coventry.

Craig Bridgeman, chair of governors, said: “On behalf of the Governing Body, I want congratulate all our young learners on their successful results. As ever, the inspiring learning experiences at Chepstow School are reflected in our students' outstanding performances.

“I want to thank the dedicated staff at the school and the parents who collectively provide the support, belief and guidance to improve our young people’s future lives.”