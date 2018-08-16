CHANGES in shopping habits have caused upheaval in city centres across the country.

The rise in online shopping has caused never before seen pressures in city centres.

And Newport is no exception.

The city centre has attracted many of the country’s most famous companies.

HMV, Marks and Spencers, BHS, Burtons, Topman, Topshop all established stores in the city centre.

The city centre’s success can be traced back to the early 1800s. Commercial Street and High Street, in particular, boomed with shopping activity and attracted people from across Wales and England.

The wide range of stores meant clientele broadened and, most importantly, there was always something to buy.

However, times started to change and many of the big names have moved from the city centre’s two prominent streets.

And in a recent blow, the city’s oldest department store Wildings announced its decision to close its doors. The reason for this, the owner said, was the business had “not [been] immune to the upheaval that has been affecting many retailers up and down the country”.

Online shopping has been labelled the main factor in causing massive disruption in Britain’s city centres.

With people leading increasingly busy lives, shopping on the internet is seen as both easier and cheaper than going to shops.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the number of people shopping online is set to increase dramatically. In fact, the number of over 65s shopping online has already risen from 16 per cent to 48 per cent between 2008 to 2018.

Shoppers from across Gwent have reacted to how Newport’s city centre has changed.

Risca resident Margaret Davies, 86, said she has seen “big changes”.

“There used to be so many stores in Commercial Street,” she said.

“I have been coming here for more than 60 years. Not as many people are going to shop in city centres because they would rather do it online. The old way of doing things is going.”

Moawia Singh, who lives in George Street, said: “My children do all their shopping on the internet. I cannot remember the last time they went to the high street.

“That is happening all over the world. Is it any wonder why stores are closing? I am sad when I go shopping because there should be lots of big stores on Commercial Street, High Street and other streets.

“The way I shop is slowly disappearing and that is where the problem lies.”

Suzanne Woolard used to own a business and she said city centres up and down the country are “having problems”.

“I have lived all over the place because of my job,” she said. “In that time I have been to lots of cities.

“All of them are having massive problems. And if you chat to owners about the problems, the majority of them will say the internet has caused havoc.

“Lots of companies cannot compete with the lower prices which the internet can offer.”

And 82-year-old Trevor James added: “I think the best way to help is to bring in new things. I know a hotel is coming and that will bring a lot of positives. This will get, not just more shoppers, but new people to come here.”

Ambitious plans are already underway to transform the city centre.

Hotel company Mercure, a midscale brand with 756 hotels in 55 countries, are set to move in to Chartist Tower by summer 2019, according to contractors Garrison Barclay.

The hotel forms part of a £12 million mixed-use development which includes a top floor restaurant, 30,000 sq. ft of office space, and 18,000 sq. ft of retail space.

And just a few weeks ago, a multi-million pound project was revealed for Newport Market, which would include a gym and serviced apartment hotel.

Leader of Newport City Council Debbie Wilcox believes to have a successful city centre a “broad range of offerings” are needed.

She said: “We need to attract many groups of people, not just shoppers. Our plans and strategies, including the city centre masterplan, absolutely reflect this and the need for a vibrant mix of residential, retail and office space. We are already seeing changes on our high street and there are plans for many more developments.

“With partners and private investors, we are developing several areas of city centre living including the former Kings Hotel, Griffin Island, Upper Dock Street, Olympia House and the former Hornblower public house.

“We are also encouraging more high quality office space into the city centre such as the plans to develop the prominent Chartist Tower into offices and a four-star hotel, and the conversion of the former Royal Mail sorting office into new offices. We’ve already seen the success of Queensway-based Admiral with more than 800 employees now working in the heart of our city.

“The redevelopment of St Pauls Walk into a pleasant landscaped pedestrian route was recently completed and that space is also now being used for public events. Planning permission has also been granted to demolish a block of retail units and create public space on Commercial Street at the entrance to the Kingsway Centre.

“The University of South Wales also have a prominent city centre presence and there are proposals by Cardiff University to locate the National Software Academy in Newport City Centre. There are also aspirations to develop a Newport Knowledge Quarter and work in partnership with the University of South Wales and Coleg Gwent.

“It is the delivery of such catalytic projects that will enhance the city centre business environment, increase the number of qualified university and college graduates, increase the number of SMEs, particularly in the digital, creative and hospitality sectors, and significantly increase the number of visitors and our overall footfall.”