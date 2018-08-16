A SET of city twins are celebrating getting an amazing 10 A* grades between them, as they both get ready to study at Cambridge this autumn.

Newport twins Owen and Rhys studied at Rougemont School, Newport, and achieved 5 A* grades each in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

They will now take up their very well-deserved places to read Natural Sciences at Churchill College, Cambridge this autumn.

Mrs Toni van der Linde, Head of Sixth Form and also Head of Chemistry at Rougemont said the remarkable achievement was the culmination of the brothers’ hard-work, dedication and passion for the subjects they studied.

She commented: “Owen and Rhys have always been exemplary pupils from the moment they joined Rougemont Prep School in Year 5. Their remarkable talent and passion for science is extraordinary. We are all so excited to see their progression to one of the best universities in the world. Cambridge is lucky to have them.”

Rougemont School Headmaster Mr Rob Carnevale said: “Owen and Rhys’ achievements are truly remarkable.

"It’s always a thrill to see pupils excel but when two brothers, and in this case, identical twins, achieve such stellar results, it’s mind-blowing.

"They took the same subjects, achieved exactly the same grades and will now continue together to study the same subject at the same university! It’s a wonderful time for them both and their families who I know have been a tremendous support to them and to the School.”

"Owen and Rhys were also proud recipients of bronze and gold certificates in Oxford University’s Physics Olympiad, which also saw Rhys named as one of the top 50 Physics students in the country. Both boys achieved 10 A grades at AS Level between them, with 7 of those A grades scored at 100%.

"We are certain that this remarkable record of achievement will continue as they head to Cambridge University this autumn to continue their academic studies."

Rougemont is also celebrating two more pupils who also achieved outstanding results and will take up places at Oxbridge.

Deputy Head Boy Ed and classmate Luke achieved exceptional results today. Luke will join the twins at Cambridge to read History whilst Ed heads to Oxford, also to read History.