RESIDENTS turned out in force at a public meeting to voice their opposition to controversial plans to build up to 111 homes on land south of Monmouth Road in Raglan.

Dozens packed into Raglan Old Church School for a consultation meeting, called by Raglan Community Council, to discuss an application submitted to Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) for outline planning permission.

Around 160 people have objected to the plans, with concerns raised over the impact of the development on the village.

Colwyn Knight, of the Raglan Village Action Group, urged the community council to oppose the plans.

“The village is just not going to be able to sustain such a development,” he told the meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Knight said the action group is not against housing in Raglan but that the village does not have the infrastructure for this proposed development.

Outline planning permission was granted for a separate application to build up to 45 homes off Chepstow Road in Raglan earlier this month.

And Mr Knight raised concern over the potential combination of the developments.

“Surely we need to tell Monmouthshire County Council that Raglan has done its bit,” he added.

“To put another 111 homes on the end of that (development) is untenable.”

Concerns were expressed over the proposals increasing traffic and use of the A40 junction crossing.

Residents also voiced worries about school capacity to cope with the development.

One objector expressed concern that the development could open the way to more housing and Raglan losing its status as a village, as he said has happened in other areas.

Another raised the impact of the planned development on the heritage of the village, including the visual effect on the setting of Raglan Castle.

The application, with all matters reserved except the means of access from Monmouth Road, includes a range of house types and sizes and is expected to include 35 per cent (up to 39 homes) affordable housing.

Access to the site will be provided by a new priority junction onto Monmouth Road.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of Richborough Estates, the applicant, says the proposal will “contribute positively and significantly towards addressing the housing supply shortfall.”

It adds: “The scheme will deliver market and affordable housing, significant areas of public open space, substantial areas of green infrastructure, biodiversity gain, the provision of a community orchard and financial contributions towards local infrastructure and services.”

Clerk Adrian Edwards said the community council will consider the comments from the meeting when it meets to decide on a formal response to the application next week.

He said the application is expected to be decided by Monmouthshire council's planning committee in around October, but that it could be later.