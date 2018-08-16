RESIDENTS have been urged to take part in a consultation about the future of leisure centres in Caerphilly County Borough.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has made the appeal as Caerphilly County Borough Council are considering plans which could see leisure centres including Cefn Fforest and Pontllanfraith close.

The plans could also see other leisure centres in Risca and Newbridge become new 'leisure hubs'.

Plans to close leisure centres in Pontllanfraith and Cefn Fforest have previously been abandoned after being met with significant local opposition.

Residents can take part in the public consultation to make their views about the plans known. The consultation opened on 16th July and will close after ten weeks in late September.

Mr Evans said: “Like many in Cefn Fforest, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood and other towns in Islwyn, I am concerned about these plans.

“Leisure centres are a fantastic place to keep fit and take part in sport. Many residents feel the same way, which is why I am calling on everyone to make their voices heard.

“If everyone with concerns about these plans makes their views known, it will send a clear message to the council that these plans should be changed.”

Further information about the consultation, including how to take part, can be found on the CCBC website at caerphilly.gov.uk/sars