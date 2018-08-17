TRADITIONALLY, black cats have been linked to witchcraft and seen as a bad omen, however Black Cat Appreciation Day is aiming to put an end to that today.

RSPCA rehoming stats show that black, and black and white, cats are more frequently seen in their centres and they also take longer to find a home.

As a part of Black Cat Appreciation Day, RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre are searching for a home for two cats, Luke and Larry. The two brothers and came into the care of the RSPCA after being removed from a household with a large number of cats.

Rehoming coordinator Sarah Jane Sibley said: “When Luke and Larry were first transferred into our RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre, they were both very shy, nervous and fearful of people. However, after being moved into foster care and then brought back into our pods week later we noticed a considerable amount of change in both.

“At four years old both still have not lost their kitten instincts with play time. Luke now talks to us each time we enter the pod and allows us to make a little fuss of him, Larry loves play and food just as much as Luke but will only tolerate a small fuss.

“We really hope they find the perfect owner soon - they have been waiting for far too long.”