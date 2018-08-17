THE new strategy launched by Gwent Police to try to stop illegal off-road bikers from filling up at petrol stations has provoked a largely sceptical response from readers this week.

Under the scheme, staff will refuse to allow illegal bikers to fill up, and will report them to the police.

“It’s something we’ve been discussing for a while - different ways to combat off-road bikers and their anti-social behaviour,” said Inspector Martin Cawley, who is heading the scheme.

“Catching people on bikes is difficult and also dangerous.

“This scheme helps two-fold .it identifies the individuals involved, and it helps to stop them refuelling.

“I think the general reception has been really good. The public and the petrol station owners are on board.”

This has to be a joke right, this is the grand scheme they were keeping quiet about?

The idea has so many holes it just won’t have any impact at all, brothers, sisters, other relations, friends, going out of town, walking with a petrol container and just how will they know who is legitimate or not?

Are they going to be asking everyone on a bike for their licence and insurance documents, or guessing based on ‘chavvyness’ - or is it as the pictures suggest; a blanket ban on anyone with a trials bike from filling up?

Duir Forester

So basically the police are passing their responsibilities onto the poor staff working within the garage who will undoubtedly be open to both physical and mental abuse from the idiots riding these machines.

Can we meet the mastermind that thought this idea through?

holly2506

That seems to be ‘par for the course’ now.

The police come along and advise you how to do their job for them, with all the associated risks that go with it?

Cymru Am Beth

Oh dear. I hope they don’t think this is going to anything more than an inconvenience to them.

So one station wont sell them fuel but the next one will. I hope they’re keeping an eye on the next station along the line and nicking them when they go there to fill up.

Hera NP19

“Catching people on bikes is difficult and also dangerous.”

No, its simple - Just pick ‘em off at the petrol stations when they are filling up.

Oh I forgot, we can’t now, we stopped them filling up.

They will now steal petrol from other vehicles.

Its unbelievable.

Football League County

Yet illegal car users are all over the place.

Magor

Notices being handed out to garages state “No off road bikes”. Probably a big percentage of these clowns running around causing trouble are not on “off road bikes”, but on little scooters.

A much better way to tackle the problem would be for the police to ask for film footage of the “bikers”, identify them and then hunt them down.

They then have the “evidence” to prosecute, and scrap the machines. This latest scheme will NEVER work!

dreary

“They don’t have an MOT and might not be roadworthy”.

Did they forget they’re trying to stop people riding OFF road. So that argument is null and void.

And also, what about people going to competitions or track days with their bikes on a trailer? Will they get turned away too?

Gwent Police are getting more naive as the years go by. I understand they’re trying to stop noise pollution etc, but they’re going the wrong way about it.

Give south Wales more bike tracks and designated areas for riding.

Tom Pugh

Useless. That won’t stop them. Police need to work to take the vehicles off them altogether.

Adopt the London attitude of aggressive take-downs for motorbikes. Actually respond to calls of illegal motorbikes and cars driving dangerously.

Why not act on your information provided by the ANPR cameras dotted around?

Ros Lloyd

There are a lot of negative comments on here but at least its a start.

They won’t be able to pinch the petrol because they won’t be able to use the pumps. OK they can get family and friends to fill up cans, but that will cause them some inconvenience.

Let’s see how it goes, then we can judge it.

darrenproctor

Nothing to do with off road riding really, it’s a noise nuisance - which has nothing to do with the police - and possibly a trespass offence.

If these vehicles are being driven on public roads, then that is the police’s problem, just like any other untaxed or uninsured vehicle.

Piggysmum29

So much negativity. It’s not about stopping legitimate off road bikers who take their bikes to proper sites to enjoy.

Let’s be honest, Gwent Police are struggling. They’re being dragged from pillar to post, having rest days cancelled, and are thinner on the ground than ever before - let’s not belittle them for trying!

PG Green