NEWPORT-based entrepreneur Sarah Stone celebrated her 39th birthday by launching a book, and within two hours she had become a best-selling author.

She Who Dares, sees 24 women from across the UK share their story, in a book brought together by Mrs Stone and Abigail Horne, her co-founder of Female Success Network, as a celebration of their first 12 months in business.

Mrs Stone said: “I’m delighted this book has become a best-seller. Working closely with these ladies for the last 12 months we’ve seen each other through many highs and lows but these stories are really open, honest accounts that detail way back into their pasts and highlight many truly challenging times they have overcome.

“There’s a real calling for something like that, to give a real, honest account. It was really cathartic to share these stories, sharing things that, at the time, weren’t something that you would have shared openly.

“If it resonates with one person that we can help, then it’s been worth it.”

Mrs Stone, who has lived in Newport for the past 18 years, has shared her story of how she became co-founder of Female Success Network, having left school at 15 and entering the working world with no qualifications.

She was recognised earlier this year as a leading female entrepreneur having been shortlisted in the South Wales business awards 2018.

The book has flown straight into number one on the Amazon best seller charts in five separate book categories.

Mrs Stone had some advice for those picking up their exams results this week, adding: “Even if you don’t get these qualifications right now, you can always do it at another point in your life. I had no idea when I was 15 that I would be an entrepreneur at 39.”

Following the success of the book, Mrs Stone is set to move to New York in the coming months to represent Female Success Network in New York, representing Wales and women in business.

She Who Dares is available in paperback and on kindle now. More information about the work of Female Support Network can be found at femalesuccessnetwork.com