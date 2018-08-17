A NEWPORT driver can finally return home from Dubai - after settling £36,000 of speeding tickets he racked up in a rented Lamborghini supercar.

Car-lover Farah Hashi, 25, became stranded when his passport was seized by the car rental firm where he hired the £160,000 supercar after he racked up the huge fine.

The company insisted he had to pay the bill before they would give him back his documents so he could get home Pill, Newport.

But he has finally reached an agreement with the firm after police officers helped mediate an agreement.

Rental firm manager Mohammed Ibrahim said Mr Hashi would now pay £26,000 of the £36,000 fine.

Mr Ibrahim, of Saeed Ali Rent a Car, said: "I met Mr Hashi at the traffic department as we wanted to bring an end to this issue before everyone breaks for Eid."

Last week Mr Hashi's brother Adman, 50, said they were fighting to get him home from the Middle East as he could not afford the £36,000 figure.

Mr Hashi's family are now looking for assistance to launch legal proceedings upon his return.

Delivery company manager Adman said: “It is so corrupt. I don’t know how they can legally withhold his passport.

"They came to his hotel and demanded he hand it over after the speeding ticket came through, and out of fear he gave it to them.

Farah racked up the fines in less than four hours last Tuesday after setting off every speed camera on the Sheikh Zayed Road in the £160,000 supercar.

The car was impounded by officials in Dubai and the dealership says it cannot get it back until the fine is paid.

Bosses at the dealership that owns the Lamborghini Huracán claim Farah, of Pill, Newport, left his passport as a guarantee.

But Adman Hashi disputes this - and says his brother's passport was seized after he had driven it.

Mr Hashi said his brother had been forced to borrow money to pay for the extended hotel stay.

He added: "He didn’t even pay to hire the car. One of his friends had sorted it out for him.

"He was caught doing 200kmph but he didn’t know the laws over there.

"We just want to make sure he can get home ok."