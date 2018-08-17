A NEWPORT neighbourhood is getting ready to showcase its community spirit at a special fun day to be held later this month.

Lliswerry residents have teamed up with Gwent Police and a variety of partner agencies, organisations and businesses, to organise the 'Reclaim The Park' event for Friday, August 24.

Black Ash Park will host a range of attractions and activities between the hours of 1pm and 6pm, as organisers continue efforts to make concerns over antisocial behaviour and drug use in the area a thing of the past.

Visitors can get involved in a range of different sports and games on the day thanks to Newport Live, tuck into on-site catering provided by R&B, take young children to a storytelling group arranged by Charter, and even meet some Newport County players.

There will also be a chance to speak to and seek advice from representatives of Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service, Newport City Homes, Registered Landlords, and Newport City Council, who will all play an active part in the day.

Meanwhile, St John's Ambulance, United Welsh, The Lysaght Institute, Linc Cymru and a number of local businesses will be supporting the event.

Haylie Griffith, of the 'Friends of Lysaght' residents group, said: "This will be a great opportunity to bring the community together for a family fun packed day, and to find out what is going on for the people of Lliswerry."