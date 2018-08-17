A LANE remains closed on the Second Severn Bridge after a car crashed into a barrier after a collision with a lorry.

Drivers are facing long delays as traffic queues on the eastbound carriageway of what is now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge. Two lanes were initially closed, but one has now reopened.

A broken down lorry has also blocked the opposite carriageway, blocking one lane, adding to the chaos. Traffic is said to be "swerving" to avoid the broken down lorry.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 9.50am this morning we received reports of an RTC between a lorry and a car near J22 of the M4.

"There were no injuries but lane closures are in place while recovery work takes place."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said a car involved in the RTC had crashed into a barrier on the bridge.