GWENT POLICE have issued another appeal to try to find a 21-year-old robber who has absconded from prison.

A spokesman said: "We’re re-appealing for information to locate 21 year old Kieran Wheeler, who absconded from Prescoed Prison, Usk on Saturday 7th July.

"Kieran, who was previously convicted of robbery, has links to Brynmawr, Swindon, Wiltshire, and London. He is not a registered sex offender.

"It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact he is no longer in the custody of the prison service.

"Gwent Police continues to have the full co-operation of the prison as part of an ongoing operational plan.

"If anyone has seen Kieran or has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to call 101, quoting log 62 of 08/07/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."