A LEADING councillor is set to swap his comfortable bed for a cardboard box and sleep on a street.

Councillor Matthew Evans, who is a former leader of Newport City Council, will in the next few months be spending one night sleeping on a street in the Welsh capital.

The councillor decided to take on the challenge because he wanted to raise awareness and money to tackle homelessness.

"It is is a complex issue," the councillor said.

"There is a lot that is needed to tackle homelessness.

"There is going to be around 10 of us taking part. I will be going with a group from Faithful + Gould, who my wife works for."

He added: "I want to raise money for Llamau Charity."

The Conservative councillor said he will be taking only a cardboard box with him when he sleeps rough on November 22.

He said: "It will be cold and wet because it will be taking place in the winter.

""I will be sleeping rough in Cardiff for one night and have been told to bring a cardboard box.

"I think it will be a moving experience.

"Thankfully it will only be for one night but tragically for many it is permanent. This should not be the case."

Cllr Evans also revealed that he hopes to raise as much money as possible for a homelessness charity.

He said: "Homelessness charities need all the help they can get.

"We are doing some fundraising events to raise money.

"Very soon we will be holding an online promise auction.

"So there will be a number of prizes and people will bid for it. The South Wales Argus has very kindly offered a lucky person to be a trainee reporter for the day - but you will have to bid for this."

He added: "If you have any ideas for prizes please get in touch."

If you would like to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faithfulgouldcardiff1