A LOCAL American football team hasbeen supporting the community by collecting products to donate to Risca Food Bank.

The members of Gwent Gators presented the food bank with a whopping 42.3kg donation last month.

Josh Corbett, who founded the team in May with his friend, Alex Mayne, said: "The food bank is local to us, we wanted to help people who are less fortunate than us."

Leigh-Anne Crowley, a volunteer at Risca Food Bank, said: "The Gwent Gators made a a very large and generous donation totalling 42.3kg to us a few weeks ago and have been in touch to arrange another collection in the near future.

"It has been observed that when ‘gators move in, it’s bad news for their prey, but good news for the surrounding area as their alligator holes provide beneficial resources to others around them.

"This is certainly true in our experience. We were delighted and incredibly grateful for the generous donation made by Gwent Gators, particularly at a time when we anticipate greater foodbank need during the school holidays, due to the increased financial pressure for families who rely on breakfast clubs and free school meals during term time."

The team hopes to make regular donations to the food bank, and have planned another collection for next week.

Mr Corbett is also hoping to attract more American football enthusiasts to the team. He believes the sport's popularity is on the rise.

"The NFL has been really promoting itself over here recently", he said. "We've got around 25 people involved at the club, people who come partly to train but also to talk about the sport.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind."

The Gwent Gators

The Gators play a non-contact form of American football, called 'flag football' in which players are 'tackled' by having a piece of fabric removed from their waists.

They train on Fridays, 7pm-9pm, at Risca RFC.