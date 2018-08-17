A FREE picnic to engage the community and help charity is taking place tomorrow.

Bettws Big Picnic is returning for its third year on Saturday, hosted at Bettws Social Club field between 12pm and 4pm, and raising money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Guests can bring their own food and blankets, sample the food and goods on offer, and enjoy a host of entertainment.

GLD School of Dance, which has more than 200 child members, mainly from Bettws and Malpas, will perform, and there will be a display by Bettws Gymnastics Club.

Plus, children can learn about mountain fires from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and there will be a fire engine and police car on site for photo opportunities.

Bettws Big Picnic was organised by ward councillors, Kevin Whitehead, Janet Cleverly and Jason Jordan, who are all members of Newport Independents Party.

Mr Whitehead explained: “The reason I called this a picnic event was to encourage people to bring their own food as I didn’t want to impose financial worries on anybody.

“My mother was a single mother of eight and I remember, as a child, I would sometimes miss out on events because we couldn’t afford it. People these days just don’t have the money, which is why they can bring their own food and blanket and enjoy the entertainment.

“It sounds cliché, but when I was a child you could leave the door open, but nowadays people shut themselves inside which is what prompted me to start this event.

"All the entertainment comes from our community, and it is fantastic how events like this have improved community spirit."

Although the picnic is primarily about community it also aims to raise some charitable funds. In the past the event has supported mental health charity, Newport Mind, but this year it will support BHF.

“I’m recovering from a heart attack, so it impacts my life,” explained Mr Whitehead.

“I had a 99 percent blockage and was due to fly out the following day. Hospital staff told me if I had boarded that plane I’d have left in a body bag which made me go cold.

"I was exercising regularly before the heart attack, and the amount of people affected by heart conditions each day is quite staggering. There will be lots and lots of people on this estate who have been impacted by heart issues.”

Stall holders have all paid £5 each and there will be a tombola, with all the money raised going to BHF. Other entertainment on the day includes music and a bouncy castle.

Although the Met Office has not predicted rain on the day, if weather conditions are bad the event may be postponed to a later date.

“I’m really hoping we don’t have to have a deferral. Fingers crossed there’s no rain,” added Mr Whitehead.

The Bettws ward councillors have also organised a community trip for 170 residents to visit Barry the following week.