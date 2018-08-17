A CHARITY is hosting a family fun day to celebrate its anniversary.

Duffryn Community Link (DCL) has been operating since 1998 and will celebrate 20 years of serving the community, at Tredegar House, on Saturday.

The festivities will be near the playpark, between 1pm and 5pm, and include a bouncy castle, disco, facepainting, character appearances, free games, and crafts. There will also be stalls, a tombola and raffle.

Manager of DCL, Paula Harris, said: "The day is very much a celebration of how much DCL have achieved over 20 years.

"I've only been here for three years, but I know so much work has been done over 20 years to help our community be the best it can possibly be.

"The day is all about the community coming together for a really nice time, and will include a raffle with marvellous prizes donated by businesses."

The raffle will be £1 per ticket, with prizes including family passes to Mountain View Ranch, Dan-yr-Ogof caves, Walnut Tree Farm and Greenmeadow Community Farm.

People will also have the chance to win tickets to Energi Trampoline Park, Funky Monkeys, Cineworld and Superbowl, along with various vouchers.

Money raised from the raffle will support Sunflower Tots Playgroup, which is run by DCL.

"Hopefully the people of Duffryn will enjoy the event," added DCL chairman Joe Chiummo.