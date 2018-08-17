GWENT Police are appealing for information following an assault in a Blaenavon hotel.

The assault happened in the Castle Hotel at approximately 9.30pm on Friday, August 10.

During the evening a 25-year-old, a local man was allegedly assaulted by a man.

The 25-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and is currently in the University Hospital Wales in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, August 15, a 39-year-old man from the area was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and if you have information, ring 101 quoting log: 440 15/08/18