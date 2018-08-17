TRAVELLERS who set up an illegal camp near business premises almost two weeks ago have now left.

About eight travellers’ caravans were parked outside businesses in Stephenson Street Industrial Estate last week.

Business owner Steve Miller previously said: “I turned up and saw the caravans.

“It did take me by surprise because I was expecting to go to work as normal.

“I counted a lot of caravans outside one of the businesses.”

It is believed that the group left earlier this week.

A business owner, who did not wish to be named, has said that businesses are now continuing to operate "like usual".

He said: “They all left a couple of days ago. I was here and saw them go in the morning.

“I am relieved they have moved on because business can return to normal.

“My customers are coming back now.”

Karl Barnes said he and a few other workers cleared up some mess left behind.

“My uncle manages a business and we said we would clear up any mess,” he said.

“It did not take us long to clear up. Most of it was crisp packets left behind.

“I have seen worse and it did not take a long time to tidy up.”

Another business owner, who operates in the industrial estate, said he had heard that a letter of eviction had been issued.

“I have been complaining because they should not have been allowed to just park up here,” he said.

"Not that long ago the Argus did a story on travellers on the viewing point in Christchurch Road. That too should not have happened because it is private land.

“This industrial estate is also private property so to come onto this land without permission is actually illegal.

“I have heard that eviction letters were given to them and they were asked to move on.”

Newport City Council previously said that the land which had been occupied is council owned, but is subject to a long lease to Lexton Investments.

This meant responsibility for evicting the travellers fell with the leaseholder, not the council.

Lexton Investments would have had to contact the police or bailiffs to remove the travellers.

The company has been contacted for comment.