GWENT police are appealing for information after a man suffered a serious head injury during an alleged assault in a pub.

The incident happened in Blaenavon’s Castle Hotel at around 9.30pm on Friday, August 10.

A police spokesperson said: “During the evening a 25-year-old local man was allegedly assaulted by a man.

“The 25-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and is currently in the University Hospital Wales in a stable condition.

“On Wednesday 15th August 2018, a 39-year-old man from the area was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has since been released under investigation.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with any information to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: 440 15/08/18.