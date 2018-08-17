PLANS to convert the ground floor of Park Street Methodist Church in Blaenavon into a funeral home are set to be decided. The proposal would see the back of the ground floor extended to allow access for a hearse into the building, as well as extensions to accommodate a reception area and office space for the funeral services business. Under the plans the chapel and place of worship will be relocated to the upper floor and retained in a smaller floor area. The original organ and stained glass window in the chapel, dating back to 1885, will also be kept. Currently the applicant, listed as Heritage Funeral Services of Broad Street, Blaenvon, holds an average of 85 funerals every year. However, only around 10 have a service taking place at the chapel itself. Concerns have been expressed that “existing parking problems in Park Street will be made worse,” according to a report prepared ahead of Torfaen council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday (August 21). Objectors claim there are already parking problems in the area due to visitors to a nursery and other nearby facilities. A petition of objection signed by 23 people has been submitted, as well as photos showing existing parking congestion. Six letters of objection and three of support have also been submitted. Those supporting the application say the amount of vehicles will not change under the proposals as funerals already take place at the chapel in Park Street. It is also pointed out that funerals are infrequent and of short duration and that the funeral service is “very sensitive to neighbours and the public in general.” The plans are also said to provide a “badly needed community service” and will help to preserve a building of importance. Reviewing the application, the highways officer has objected due to the lack of staff and visitor parking and “there being no visibility in either direction from the proposed new vehicular access,” according to the council report. However the council report says that due to the infrequent nature of funerals taking place, parking impact will not be “materially worse” than it is currently. The council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the application. “Whilst it is acknowledged there will be a substandard highway safety impact however this is balanced against the lawful use of the building and the need to retain the historic building in Blaenavon Conservation Area for the benefit of future generations,” the council report adds.