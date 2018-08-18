EMPTY offices in Caldicot town centre could be transformed into flats under proposals submitted to Monmouthshire County Council. The vacant space above the Country Flowers florist, Bargain Booze and former Post Office could be converted into five one-bedroom apartments. Permission to change the use of the first floor from offices to flats is being sought by the building’s owner, Castle Mounds Estates. Each of the proposed flats will have an open plan living room and kitchen, bathroom and a double bedroom. The Warwickshire-based real estate firm believes the properties would attract “an increase to the economy” of Caldicot’s local businesses, while satisfying local housing demand. “The offices to the property are vacant so introducing flats will increase better investment opportunities as well benefit buyers in aiding the demand for property in the area,” the report adds. The units will be offered as “town flats”, meaning there will be no car parking spaces on offer alongside the accommodation. But the applicants say the building’s central location would encourage prospective tenants to use public transport, reducing congestion in the area. While the building is said to be in good condition and not requiring restoration, the windows on the first floor would be switched from timber to UPVC. The application has attracted one notice of objection from a Caldicot resident, who claims that high rents on the former offices contributed to their vacancy, and has sought assurances from Castle Mounds Estates that the flats will be affordable. Their letter of objection reads: “As highlighted in the council’s local development plan, properties that are left un-rented for two years can apply for a change of use. “I believe this will adversely effect [sic] the already struggling town centre in Caldicot.” The resident also says the lack of parking would compound existing “challenging” parking problems in the town centre. To view the plans for yourself, search for application DM/2018/01220 at monmouthshire.gov.uk/planning.