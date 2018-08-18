THE WEEKEND is here and its a busy one for Newport, with many events within the city, and its surrounding areas. It would be impossible to promote everything taking place in Gwent over the next two days, but here are 10 one we hope the public will enjoy.

A music festival to aid charity will be at Tredegar Park.

Portstock 2018 is a family friendly festival, taking place between 11.30am and 10pm today.

The first of its kind, Portstock aims to raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care which currently costs more than £7.9 million to run each year.

Into The Ark (pictured above) are headlining and are just one of live acts performing on the festival's Main Stage on the day.

Newport City Radio will also host their Love Live Community Music stage, which will host local talent, along with hula hooping and drum workshops.

There will be plenty of entertainment on for children, including a funfair, story-telling, face painting and more. Plus, there will be plenty of stalls, selling food, crafts, goods and services.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite with 20 percent discount for those using the promo code 'SCHOOLSOUT20'

Everything you need to know about Portstock 2018 is here.

A free picnic event will bring the community together.

Bettws Big Picnic 2018 will be at Bettws Social Club field today, between 12pm and 4pm.

Guests don't have to spend a penny, as they are allowed to bring their own blankets and food, but there will be stalls selling food, drinks and goods.

Each stallholder has donated £5 to the British Heart Foundation, with money raised at the event being donated to the charity.

There will be a display by Bettws Gymnastics Club (pictured above) and by GLD School of Dance, plus entertainment in the form of music, a bouncy castle, a tombola, a fire engine, and a police car.

You can find out more about the annual event here.

A two day festival is taking place over the weekend.

The Beer and Cider festival will be between midday and 11pm today and on Sunday, hosted at The Darran (pictured above) in Risca.

This is a family friendly event, with activities for the little ones including: a human water balloon target, egg and spoon races, archery, bouncy castle, sandpit, board games and puzzles.

In the evening adults can enjoy beer pong, karaoke, and poker offering a £20 bar tab as prize.

This event supports Welsh Hearts,a charity that places defibrillators on sites across Wales.

To learn more about the festival click here.

A charity is celebrating 20 years of serving the community.

Duffryn Community Link (DLC) are hosting a family fun day at Tredegar House (pictured above) today.

The free event, between 1pm and 5pm, will include a bouncy castle, disco, facepainting, character appearances, free games, and crafts. There will also be stalls, a tombola and raffle.

Prizes for the raffle have been donated by local businesses, with money going to a playgroup run by DCL.

Find out more here.

A pop up café will offer women a chance to discuss a serious issue.

The Menopause Café will be between 11am and 12.30pm today, at Barnabas Arts House in Pillgwenlly (pictured above).

It follows on from the success of the Menopause Café hosted at the venue last month, which was the first of its kind in Wales.

This women's only event will allow people to discuss the menopause, share experiences and tips, whilst potentially making new friends.

You can find out more about it here.

There will be ghost hunts this evening in Monmouth.

Hosted by Worlds Apart Spiritualist Paranormal Society (WASPS), guests at Monmouth's Shire Hall (pictured above) can look for paranormal activity between 9pm and 2am.

The site is believed to be haunted, with spirits spotted including a judge, a family hanged for theft, three girls charged with witchcraft, a mysterious lady, guards men and figures in black robes.

Tickets are £40 each and can be purchased through the WASPS website.

There will also be a ghost hunt at Monmouth's Savoy Theatre tonight.

This event was organised by Spooktacular Ghost Hunting Events UK, and will allow visitors to pursue paranomal activity between 10.30pm and 4am.

The building dates back to the 1700s, with many believing it is haunted, and some claiming to have seen the apparition of a woman roaming the theatre.

The event does not allow under 18s, pregnant women or alcohol. It costs £22 per person and tickets, which are limited, can be purchased from the organisers' website.

A craft fair is taking place in Caerphilly.

A Summer Holiday Craft Fair is being held today at Castle Court Shopping Centre (pictured above).

It will run from 10am until 4.30pm and is the largest craft fair in the county, with over a dozen stalls taking part in this particular one.

Stalls will include: Lush n Cwtches, Lilibut's Jewellery, Magical Fairy Emporium, Wood'n Cord, Monkeys and Mess, Dolly Birds, Von Bon Bath Bombs, Rhsphotography, DugDog Designs, White Cottage Crafts, and Aga Farm.

Folk Soap and Caerphilly and District Crime Prevention Panel & Caerffili Nhw will also be at the market for the first time.

There is three hours free parking. To find out more check out @Castlecourtcraftfair

The bug hotel

Children can get creative at a workshop.

Big Pit, in Blaenavon, is hosting a workshop for little ones to build their very own bug hotel.

Guests can come between 11am and 4pm today, building and furnishing a place of residence for creepy crawlies, which they can bring home to their garden.

No booking is required, and it costs £1 per child.

Participants are being encouraged to share their creations on social media using the hashtag #BigPitBugHotel

A summer fete is being hosted by a charity.

Today, One Life Autism Support group are holding the fete at Hilltop Log Cabin, in Ebbw Vale, between 12pm and 4pm.

This is a free entry event, which will include various stalls, and will have food – such as a barbecue and ice-cream – and drinks on offer.

There will also be wet sponge throwing, a raffle, music, hair braiding, face painting, and glitter tattoos.

You can read about in on the charity’s Facebook page @onelifeasg