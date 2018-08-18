CAMPAIGNERS opposing the plans to open the Tirpentwys Cut site, near Hafodyrynys, have arranged a meeting with residents and Chris Evans MP at the old washery building on Crumlin Road (between Hafodyrynys and Pontypool) on Friday, September 7, 3.30pm.

For 14 years, residents from Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly have opposed landowner Peakman Ltd’s plans to quarry the popular beauty spot, known locally as The Canyon.

Campaigners packed into Hafodyrynys Community Centre on August 6 for a meeting to discuss the community’s next steps in their fight. They will be hoping for a similar turnout at the next meeting.

Almost 2,000 people have joined an online group to organise their resistance ahead of a planning inspectorate inquiry into the quarry plans, tabled to take place in Pontypool next month.

Campaigners have also arranged a demonstration outside the Senedd in Cardiff on September 18, beginning at 11am.