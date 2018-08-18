CAR thefts in Gwent have increased 12 per cent in the last year, according to the latest crime figures, writes data reporter Miguel Rodriguez.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, 814 vehicles were stolen, data from the Home Office reveals.

That is an increase of 12 percent on the previous year, when 727 thefts were recorded.

This year’s figures are the equivalent of 14 vehicles stolen for every 10,000 residents in the Gwent region.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie, of Gwent Police, explained: “The 12 percent rise in theft of vehicle crime across Gwent compared to last year is a concern to Gwent Police and we continue to remind residents to always be vigilant with their vehicle security to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of this sort of crime.

“Although we can’t attribute the factors of this increase directly, it is worth reminding motorists that recently, we’ve seen vehicle crime levels increase nationally due to criminals becoming adept at overriding security measures/immobilisers in new vehicles.

“When these features were first introduced into vehicles we saw a fall nationally as vehicles were harder to steal. This is becoming less of problem now for criminals as they catch up with technology.”

Car thefts are on the up in England and Wales, increasing by 15 percent since 2016-17, and 40 percent over the last five years.

Police also recorded 2,079 incidents related to thefts from vehicles in Gwent, either of personal belongings, radios or other items.

That is a decrease of 8.7 percent from the previous year.

There were 458 crimes where the vehicle was damaged as part of an attempted theft, where the intent of the offender was not obvious.

Gwent Police urged drivers to take precautions to help prevent potential vehicle crime, such as never leaving your car unattended with the keys in the ignition, ensuring all doors are locked and all windows are shut, and parking in well-lit road or driveway.

If you ever see any suspicious activity, you should contact Gwent Police on 101 or if you see a crime taking place, dial 999.