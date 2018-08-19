IT HAS been reported that Boris Johnson's Facebook page host hundreds of Islamophobic messages.

This was discovered by The Sunday Times, who were investigating online abuse, and uncovered calls to ban Islam, deport Muslims and “vile” attacks on London mayor Sadiq Khan.

These views are posted by a minority, with a source close to Mr Johnson saying he "totally condemns" the "hateful" views.

Mr Johnson is currently being investigated internally by the Conservative Party, after he wrote an article likening Muslim women who wear the full face veil to "bank robbers" and "letterboxes."

Posts on Mr Johnson's Facebook page, according to The Sunday Times, call for “no Muslims in government, police or army” with another reading “That’s crazy to trust them. They are just waiting for the Jihad sign to turn on us. #islamophobicandproud.”

Censoring these comments could be seen as contradicting Mr Johnson's views on free speech, with allies pointing out Facebook is responsible for moderating pages, with thousands of staff members responsible for investigating and removing offensive content.

Mr Johnson has yet to comment publicly.