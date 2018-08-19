A PICNIC aiming to bring the community together has raised hundreds for charity.

Bettws Big Picnic 2018, which was organised by Bettws councillors Kevin Whitehead, Jason Jordan and Janet Cleverly, raised £565 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This is the third year of the event, which hosts entertainment and stalls, but the first year it has been in aid of BHF. In previous years the Bettws Big Picnic has raised money for mental health charity, Newport Mind.

Despite rain, the community came together on Saturday at the Bettws Social Club field to enjoy food, stalls, live music by Andrew Oldfield, and a performance by GLD School of Dance.

Bettws Gymnastics Club were also at the picnic, raising £78.20 in donations despite the wet floor preventing them from performing outdoors.

Mr Whitehead said: "We defied the weather in huge numbers while raising a few quid for the British Heart Foundation.

"Thank you to to everyone who came together, including Janet Cleverly and Jason Jordan who went above and beyond as always."

All three organisers are members of Newport Independents Party, with a vision of one community, so regularly aim to promote community togetherness.

"A great big thank you to everyone who turned up today to support the Bettws Big Picnic," added Mr Jordan.

"There was a great turnout and we helped raise a massive £565 in aid of the British Heart Foundation, which is a fantastic amount."

Next weekend the councillors have organised a trip to Barry for 170 residents of Bettws.