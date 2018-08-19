A FAMILY friendly festival to raise money for charity took place yesterday.

Portstock 2018 was held yesterday at Tredegar Park, inviting the public to celebrate live music for a good cause.

The day long festival was in support of St David's Hospice Care, based in Newport, which provides support to more than 3,200 patients and families in Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen, and South and Mid Powys each year.

It hosted live acts on their Main Stage, including headliners Into The Ark, and local talent on their Love Live Community Music stage, which was run by Newport City Radio.

The day also featured various stalls, organised mainly by Cotyledon Market and partially by St David's Hospice, along with workshops and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Portstock is sponsored by Kymin, Design Print and Western Power Distribution, and organisers hope that it will become an annual event.