CADETS have returned from a week at summer camp.

Yesterday, members of 1367 Caerleon Royal Air Force Air Cadets returned from their week long summer camp at MOD Boscombe Down, in Wiltshire.

They were joined with squadrons from No.1 Welsh Wing in visiting military units based in the area, and in day trips to Fleet Air Arm Museums to learn about aircrafts and other military vehicles.

14-year-old cadet, Catlin Wiggers, said: “Boscombe camp has given many cadets the chance to try new experiences and give them a wider knowledge of what happens within the RAF and other military sections. I personally appreciate the chance to get to know many people from various squadrons."

Nine cadets from 1367 Caerleon Royal Air Force Air Cadets were at the camp.

“The camp was incredible, we got an exclusive insight into military sections, and met amazing friends there, the experiences were one of a kind, and everyone loved the week that we had," added 16-year-old Corporal, Megan Banfield.

This learning experience has earned positive praise, with one cadet describing it as the "best."

“Boscomb was the best camp I’ve been on so far," said 14-year-old Tomas Pugh

"I think everyone enjoyed themselves. A great thanks to all the staff participating and helping us through a good week.”

1367 Caerleon Royal Air Force Air Cadets are now recruiting young people between the age of 12 and a half to 18.

You can find the squadron on Facebook by searching @1367sqnATC