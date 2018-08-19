PEOPLE from across the whole of Wales flocked to Newport to sign up as potential donors to save a young boy’s life on the weekend.

Hundreds of people packed The Beaufort Centre, in St Julians, yesterday to sign up as bone marrow donors for six-year-old Marley Nicholls, who is battling aplastic anaemia.

The rare blood condition means it is a race against time to find a matching bone marrow donor for a transplant.

Without it, doctors have said he could die in the next two or three years.

Parents Shaney Truman and Joe Nicholls arranged the event, in a bid to get as many names as possible onto the bone marrow donor register.

“We have had more than 200 people so far,” said Miss Truman. “And it has only been open for an hour.

“I am trying to remain hopeful. I am aware of the situation.

“I know there is someone out there. We just need to find that person."

She added: “You could be the person who saves my son’s life. All you have to do is sign up.”

Mr Nicholls hopes that the event will bring about greater awareness of the need for more donors.

“I hope today will show that it is a very simple task," he said.

“It is not just important for me and my family but for the thousands of children out there who need help.

“The more people who sign up the greater the chance a match will be found for Marley.

"There are so many people out there who need a transplant. We need more donors."

One of the many hundreds of people at the event was Stephen Fly, who is from Swansea.

"I came along after seeing the appeal on Facebook," he said.

"I do not know the family but that does not matter.

"What matters is that people from all over are wanting to help this little boy."

Mr Fly's girlfriend, Catrin Phillips, also signed up as a donor.

She said: "I felt really good after signing up.

"I could not get over quite how easy it is.

“There is a quick swab of the mouth and you fill in an application. That is it.

"It is great to see lots of people here. The more people who sign up the greater the chance a match will be found for Marley."

Teacher Martyn Williams said he could not "get over" how many people from across the country were at the event.

"I have been chatting to people from Newport, Cwmbran, Abergavenny, Brecon and even Builth Wells," said the 40-year-old, who lives in Ringland.

"This goes to show that people do care about helping others.

"I just hope a donor is found for Marley."

For more information on campaign to find Marley a donor, visit facebook.com/marrowformarley