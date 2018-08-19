TO celebrate 20 years of service, Duffryn Community Link marked the occasion with a special event held in the grounds of Tredegar Park on Saturday.

The community day aimed to involve people of all ages.

There were stalls, a disco, raffle, children’s craft activities, bouncy castle, free games and face painting.

Duffryn Community Link is a registered charity was set up by members of the community to improve the lives of residents of the Duffryn area of Newport.

Last year it was awarded £1.45 million of funding from the Big Lottery Fund Create Your Space programme for a variety of purposes – including tackling anti-social behaviour in woodland.

The group aims to transform an area blighted by burnt out cars, and fly-tipping, among other issues.

The money will also help utilise the land and buildings surrounding Tredegar House, while creating accessible space and enriching the physical and mental well-being of the community.

The charity’s chairman Joe Chiummo has been awarded an MBE for his work.