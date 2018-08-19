TRIBUTES have been paid to the former member of parliament for Torfaen, who died 10 years ago.

Famed for being flamboyant, Leo Abse was also well-known for his radicalism and in particular for the unwavering calls to legalise homosexuality and divorce.

The 93-year-old, who died on August 19, 2008, served as MP from 1958 to 1987.

Current Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds MP paid tribute to the late politician, saying: "Leo Abse was one of the most influential backbench MPs of the entire twentieth century, steering a raft of legislation through Parliament that brought about profound social changes.

"These included reform of our sexual laws so that homosexuality was no longer criminalised, changing divorce laws so that people were not trapped in loveless marriages, and finding ways for more children to be brought up in loving homes through reform of our adoption laws.

"He was known as the 'Member for Happiness' and there is little doubt that his achievements have benefited millions of people in this country.”