THERE is only one finalist from Wales in a shed competition.

Readersheds is hosting its eleventh Shed of the Year competition, rating sheds across Britain in eight categories.

These include pub and entertainment, eco, cabin, unique, workshops, budget, historic and unexpected.

David Morris, from Caerphilly, is the only finalist from Wales, with his shed under the pub and entertainment section.

Mr Morris said: “I saw the competition on Facebook and entered and I was shortlisted.

"They visited and took photographs and now I’m down to the final three out of thousands of entrants, so it’s looking good.”

Mr Morris started working on the shed in 2015, aiming to create a space for friends and neighbours to enjoy a barbecue and a few drinks, even in bad weather.

“It’s a place I built because it’s always raining in Wales,” joked Mr Morris.

There was a lull in the building of the shed, but the project was completed over the past few months and Mr Morris now owns his own private pub.

It’s called Noah’s and includes a bar, television and seating area. Plus there is decoration embellishing the wooden structure.

When asked if he thought he would win, Mr Morris replied: “It’s a good design, but there’s lots of competition so we’ll have to see.

“It’s all about people getting online and voting.”

The competition has run since 2007, and is sponsored by Cuprinol. Category winners will go head to head in a final round, judged by experts, for the chance to win the overall Shed of the Year 2018/

The winner will receive £1,000, along with a plaque, £100 worth of Cuprinol products and a giant crown for their winning shed.

Voting will close at midday on August 28. To vote for a shed visit www.readersheds.co.uk