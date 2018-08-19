MORE than 100 dementia sufferers were singing and dancing in the aisles to the hit film Mamma Mia 2 in a special viewing yesterday.

The memorable day was made possible after Rhiannon Lewis aired her anger at having to take her mother, who has dementia, out of a cinema in Cwmbran because people began "huffing" as she sang along to the film.

Miss Lewis previously said: "At the time I was empathetic to the other guests in the cinema, however on reflection I really wish I had told that lady so that she could have learnt her lesson in front of a room full of strangers.

“My mum was really sad. She did not want to leave the cinema.

“She yelled ‘no’ when we tried to get her out of her seat and she fought every step on the staircase."

She added: "The general manager of Cineworld in Newport got in touch and then offered us free tickets to watch the film."

The cinema screen was full to burst with excited people.

Miss Lewis said she hoped the special screen would raise awareness of dementia in society.

"The event means a lot to us as a family," she said.

"We want people to know more about dementia. My mum and other people with dementia get judged on their actions.

"People do not fully understand how people with dementia can behave.

"The screening of the film should now raise awareness of dementia and teach people more about it."

She added: "I would like to thank Cineworld for making this event possible. It is appreciated."

And dad David Lewis added: "Who would have thought we would have been able to raise so much publicity as we have.

"I think it is brilliant and people should have learned more things concerning dementia.

"Thanks everyone for coming to the screening."

Proceeds of the event will be donated to Alzheimers Society.