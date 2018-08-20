THE urban beach returns to Newport city centre tomorrow - but this is not the first attempt to bring a touch of the seaside to the city.

In summer 1945, Britain was contemplating a brighter future after six exhausting years of war - and similar thoughts inspired a blueprint for Newport’s parks and open spaces.

On July 9, the South Wales Argus reported the approval by Newport council’s parks and cemeteries committee of a report by its former parks superintendent Mr EW Studley.

The headline read: “Lovely Newport” Plans Include A Promenade On Lighthouse Beach.

It has proved impossible to ascertain whether “Lovely Newport” was a reference to the title of Mr Studley’s report, though that is the sort of positive vision welcome in those delicate post-war days - and there is a case to be made for it even in the more cynical 21st Century.

Mr Studley waxed lyrical about the advantages for the then town in the council investing in the development of parks and open spaces.

An ornamental park and sports area was proposed for the Lliswerry Pond area, and the council was also urged to consider: Acquiring the ponds and lakes at Tredegar House; a unified approach to planning sports and recreational facilities at the Glebelands in St Julians; a walking route, embellished with seats and rustic bridges, from Christchurch Road to what is now the St Julians Inn on the road to Caerleon.

But it was - and remains 73 years on - the proposals for the area immediately west of what is now West Usk Lighthouse that catch the eye.

To grasp its ambition, it is appropriate to reprint Mr Studley’s his words here:

“The Lighthouse: This could be improved immensely to make really delightful spot for those townsfolk who could not leave the town at holiday time and who as it were, have the sea on their doorstep.

“I respectfully request to the committee that a strip of approximately 200 feet in width could be taken, ranging from the lighthouse to 300 yards lower than St Brides Farm.

“This would embody land not used for grazing and practically derelict just alongside the sea wall, and could be got into order at a comparatively low cost. The sea wall generally is in good condition, and promenade railings could be provided, if necessary, but this is not essential.

“The promenade walk or road could go the whole length of the area, and perhaps the most difficult engineering feature would be the bridging over a few reens, the natural outlets from the low-lying land. I am quite sure, however, that the borough engineer is fully familiar with the careful use of tidal flaps and other apparatus in the adequate drainage of land.

“Bowling greens, tennis courts, putting greens could be provided, together with, a good pavilion, where persons could receive an acceptable and nicely served meal, and this, together with floral decorations and deck chairs, could make the site not only a Mecca for Newport people, but for many thousands in Monmouthshire, who may not find it convenient to make the journey to the nearest seaside resorts, Penarth or Barry.

“The foreshore at the moment is extremely muddy, but by the careful interspersal of groynes, together with the judicious use of sand, so easily obtained in the Bristol Channel, would make this an extremely safe and pleasant beach for children.

“The road surface to St Brides has recently been greatly improved, and if parking facilities were made available, I have no doubt the area would be a great success.”

One can only applaud Mr Studley’s enthusiasm, but sadly, this aspect of his report was not followed through.

Elements of it were acted upon, though some - like those at Lliswerry Pond - were years in the future.

But the Lighthouse Beach idea, a little bit of Newport-by-the-Sea, was shelved.

Cost - not reported in the Argus story - may have been a factor, but another clue lies in the story’s opening paragraph, and its description of Lighthouse Beach as “breezy”.

It may also have been considered, despite Mr Studley’s urgings, as too dangerous a spot to encourage people to dip a toe in the water, whatever other attractions may have been provided.

And so, the stretch of the shoreline west of West Usk Lighthouse remains isolated and unspoiled.

It was probably for the best, but full marks to Mr Studley for trying.

l The urban beach in John Frost Square - organised by Newport Now, Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre, will be open 10am-5pm from tomorrow until Bank Holiday Monday August 28.