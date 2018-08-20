THE popular Photomarathon is set to return later this year.

Last year’s event saw more than 100 people take part in the competition.

This year’s Photomarathon will feature introductory photography workshops which will be open to all ages. They will be led by local experts such as fashion photographer Anthony Vaughan.

The workshops will take place on Friday, October 20 and will be £10 per place.

Fez Miah, organiser of the event and owner of Newport-based Holbrook Studio, said: “Photography has always had the power to tell untold stories, inspire generations and create positive impact in our communities. “Photography played an important part in Newport becoming a city, and we want to celebrate that with the Newport Photomarathon.

"I hope to see a big turn out like time. It is a lot of fun and I hope to see you at the event."

Last year's winners included pictures of the city, to names made out of spaghetti.

The event will be returning on Saturday, October 28.

It is funded by Newport NOW, Coleg Gwent, Newport Live, Camera Centre UK and Minuteman Press. Attendees can sign up for the main event and book their place for Photomarathon workshops at www.newportphotomarathon.com