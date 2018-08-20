A CAFE in Pontypool is closing down after nearly 30 years despite thriving business.

Betty Burns, owner of Betts Cafe, is serving her last breakfast on August 25, 2018, to enjoy a well deserved retirement.

The 68-year-old opened the cafe 28 years ago but is now looking forward to spending time at home with her husband.

She said: “I just can’t wait to go on holiday. I love my holidays but have always been busy working. My husband and I can’t wait to just be in the house for a bit and spend time together too. But then we’re heading off to Thailand for a month. We’ve been a few times and can’t wait to go back.

“It’s so sad to be shutting and saying goodbye to all my customers who have come back day in day out over the years. But I have to retire now or I never will - I said that when I was 60 and now I’m nearly 70!

“I think the business worked so well because I’m a talker. People don’t come here for just a cafe, they come here because it’s social, we’re like a family. Children of regulars run in and play around with me, then those children grow up and their children do the same.

“We don’t have a closing event or anything planned, but I’m going to go for a pint with a few of my regulars after the last day.

Jeremy Groves, 54, who eats at the cafe, said: “Another business closing, but we would all like to wish Betty all the best on her retirement. I’ve had many a lovely meal from Betty.

“Thank you for the brilliant service you have provided for many a hungry belly.”

Jessica Jones, Mrs Burns’ 22-year-old granddaughter, said: “My nan has worked every day since the cafe opened. It’s a thriving business with lots of regular customers. Everyone keeps telling her off for deciding to close down, but she deserves a rest.

“I think she’d like one of us grandkids to take over but we all have our own things too. Plus, she’d never rest if we took over because she’d feel like she needs to help.

“We’re all really sad it’s closing, it’s a part of Pontypool.

“The place is really busy right now - everyone’s squeezing in before the doors close.

“Betts is so successful because of her, my nan. She’s so kind and lovely to everyone, always letting them away with not paying until next time if they’re ever short of cash - that sort of thing.”

“All of us at Betts are sad to be leaving but also excited to start the next chapter of our lives. Betty would like to take this time to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of her business and her life’s work. Pontypool will never be the same without Betty’s famous breakfast.”

Head to 1 Central Mews, Crane Street, Pontypool NP4 6LY before August 25 to make sure you get one last meal.