THE Argus could soon be on the move, with plans in place for a new supermarket on the site of our current office in Newport.

Lidl has submitted plans for a new store on the site of the Argus office in Cardiff Road.

Meanwhile the Argus will be moving to a new location in Newport – yet to be revealed.

Under the plans, the two Argus buildings, as well as our next-door neighbours DX Freight, will be demolished, creating a single, 0.97 hectare, or 2.39 acre, site.

The 2,122 sq ft supermarket itself will go on the portion of the site currently occupied by the Argus buildings, while the DX Freight site will become car parking, with 140 spaces. Of these, six will be designated for disabled customers and eight will be for parents with young children.

Access to the site will be via an entrance off Cardiff Road in roughly the same place as the existing entrance to the DX Freight site. The entrance to the store itself will be on its north side, closest to Cardiff Road.

Regional managing director Newsquest Wales, Hereford and Somerset, Hussain Bayoomi, said: "We see this an opportunity for the South Wales Argus to return to the city centre. At present we are in discussions regarding the exact location.

"However, as soon as planning has been approved we will be in a position to exchange contracts and announce formally."

The new supermarket, which will replace the existing Lidl in Mendalgief Road, will include an in-store bakery, customer toilets and bicycle parking.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Paul Hebblethwaite said: “We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application with Newport City Council.

"If granted this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area, and the creation of new jobs when the store opens. We look forward to receiving the decision in due course.”