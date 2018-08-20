ISLWYN Running Club are holding a five-mile charity run around Cwmcarn Forest Drive on Wednesday at 7pm.

All proceeds will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity in recognition of the efforts of fire service during the spate of wildfires that ravaged the area this summer.

The Scenic 5 replaces iconic Scenic 7 which had been held for nearly 30 years, with the course shortened due to the fire damage to the Medart loop at the top of the drive.

Entries are £5 for Welsh Athletics registered athletes and £7 for unregistered runners.

Entries will be taken on the night and online entries are available on the Eventbrite website.

There will be prizes in all categories and the race presentation will be at The Castle Inn, Pontywaun.

For more information contact Mike Heare at michaelheare1@gmail.com