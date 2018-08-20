FOUR minutes is all it took to complete a process to potentially save a child’s life.

On the weekend, I reported on an event which saw hundreds of people from the length and breadth of Wales sign up to become bone marrow donors.

And this was all to help six-year-old Marley Nicholls, who is battling a rare blood condition called aplastic anaemia.

Doctors have said that without a transplant he could die.

I was struck by the huge level of support for the youngster at the event.

It was also astonishing to see how simplistic it was to sign up to join the donor register.

It then dawned on me: ‘Why aren’t I on the donor register?’

Being in this room and doing what hundreds of others are doing, could save Marley or somebody else's life.

Without delay, I was seen to by an Anthony Nolan charity official who asked me to fill in a straight-forward form which required some details on myself - including height and weight. This was followed by a swab which took 30 seconds to complete.

I was then asked to see another worker, who would check my filled-in form.

The gentleman checked and pointed out that I had forgotten to add my signature (yes, this does tend to happen).

My swab was then sealed in an envelope.

Mission accomplished.

The next stage is to wait to see if a 'match' is found. That is, if your bone marrow can be used to help someone.

There is a common misconception among the general public that to sign up to the donor register is time-consuming and difficult.

This is nonsense, as I now know. It does not even take five minutes to do.

More than 100,000 people worldwide are in need of a transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

Tragically, there is an equally large number for those who die while waiting for a transplant.

Why not got tested today?

It is quick and simple as you now know. There is no excuse not to.

If you would like to become a donor, visit the website www.anthonynolan.org/