GWENT Police are appealing for any witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Nelson to come forward in support of our investigation.

The incident - involving a car and pedestrian - took place at approximately 4pm on Friday, August 17 2018, in the car park of Nelson's Co-operative Food store in Mafon Road, Nelson.

The pedestrian, a 76-year-old woman from Quakers Yard, received serious injuries and is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

Gwent Police are currently investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 365 of 17/08/18.