NEWPORT City Council has formally agreed to introduce car parking charges at Belle Vue Park.

The charges, outlined in a budget report published earlier this year, were agreed to be introduced by Cllr Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for streetscene and Cllr Deb Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure, last week.

The charges are £1 for up to two hours, £3 for up to five hours and £5 for more than five hours. The charges do not apply after 4pm though.

Fifteen written objections were made when the plans went out for consultation, with concerns that making a charge for short visits could disadvantage regular visitors and those who wish to visit the park for short periods.

A council report said the costs for parking any car for the first two hours has been set at a low value of £1, which is half the cost of a nearby public car park and reflects the distance from the city centre.

Concerns raised by objectors included that the "proposals disadvantage visitors on low income who cannot afford to visit regularly if charges are imposed."

Objectors also said the first two hours should be free to avoid disadvantaging "genuine users."

But the council report said the park is well served by bus, cycling and walking routes hence it will remain accessible.

It also pointed out there is on street parking available close to the park which would not cause a hazard.

An arrangement is being made with the company running the pavilion, currently Parc Pantry, regarding costs of car-parking being incorporated into hiring costs.

Following consultation with the bowls clubs it was decided not to charge for parking after 4pm meaning those who play in evening league matches will not have to pay.

Introducing the parking meters is expected to save the council around £40,000 per year. Money raised will be spent on the park.