A DELIPIDATED pair of tunnels on the main road in and out of Monmouth have been branded “well below par”.

Serious concerns have been raised about the Gibraltar Tunnels on the A40 on the southern edge of the town.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay has said the tunnels are badly in need of new lighting, as well as a lick of paint.

The Conservative AM has written to the Welsh Government’s transport and economy secretary Ken Skates calling for the state of the tunnels to be reviewed.

“After driving through the tunnels, I could see for myself how dull and badly lit they were in comparison to the M4 Brynglas Tunnels, which have been given a major make over and are now fully lit with modern LED lighting,” he said.

“This isn’t just a safety issue.

“These are the first tunnels you see as you enter Wales from Herefordshire and it’s important that tourists get a good first impression of Monmouth and Wales.

“The current situation is way below par on a number of fronts and it’s high time this issue was addressed.”

The tunnels pass through Gibraltar Hill, which gives them their name.

The Welsh Government has been contacted for comment.